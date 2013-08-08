Stocks in the Spotlight - TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), Cyan Inc (NYSE:CYNI) Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), Cyan Inc (NYSE:CYNI) Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW)



TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) opened the session at $14.89, remained amid the day range of $14.72 - $14.99, and closed the session at $14.81. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.00% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.13 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.73 million shares. TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various retail and wholesale banking products and services. The company?s Lending segment offers retail lending services, including consumer loans for personal, family, and household purposes, such as home purchases, debt consolidation, financing of home improvements, autos, vacations, and education.



Has TCB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cyan Inc (NYSE:CYNI) traded with volume of 1.13 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 116,188 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.00 - $15.05. The stock showed a negative movement of -17.868% and closed its session at $9.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 404.34 million.



Has CYNI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) exchanged 1.11 million shares and the average volume remained 1.20 million shares. The stock dropped -1.07% and closed the session at $14.74. The beta of the stock remained -0.79 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.72. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 29.80 million. Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting insurance products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products.



Why Should Investors Buy ORI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW) gained volume of 1.11 million shares, while the average volume remained 721,318 shares. The stock decreased -0.80% and finished the session Wednesday at $8.71. The EPS of the stock remained -0.03. The one month of the stock was -5.74% and three month trend remained negative -23.93%. Headwaters Incorporated, a building products company, provides products and services in the light and heavy building materials sectors primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will HW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/