Stocks in the Spotlight: The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IVV), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IVV), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV)



The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) opened its shares at the price of $21.78 for the day. Its closing price was $22.05 after gaining +1.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.37 million shares. The beta of BX stands at2.28.



The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients.



Why Should Investors Buy BX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:IVV) percentage change surged+0.38% to close at $167.54 with the total traded volume of 3.31 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $135.25 - $171.88, while its day lowest price was $166.66 and it hit its day highest price at $167.69.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index).



Will IVV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) started its trading session with the price of $52.46 and closed at $52.62 by scoring +0.30%. LLY’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.81 million shares. The beta of LLY stands at 0.73. Day range of the stock was $51.93 -$52.62.



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide.



For How Long LLY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Telefonica Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:VIV) ended its day with the gain of +1.76% and closed at the price of $20.19 after opening at $20.04. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.24 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.53 million shares.



Telefonica Brasil SA, formerly Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo SA - Telesp, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the telecommunications sector.



For How Long VIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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