Stocks in the Spotlight - the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), the Home Depot, Inc.(NYSE:HD), Technology SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), The Home Depot, Inc.(NYSE:HD), Technology SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLK)



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened the session at $77.37, remained amid the day range of $77.37 - $78.20, and closed the session at $78.16. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.31% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 6.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.73 million shares. The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods. The company operates through five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers antiperspirants and deodorants, cosmetics, personal cleansing, skin care, hair care.



For How Long PG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded with volume of 5.96 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.29 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $66.85 - $86.75. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.54% and closed its session at $86.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 114.39 billion. Schlumberger Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to oil and gas exploration and production industries worldwide. It operates through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, and Production.



For How Long SLB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) exchanged 5.78 million shares and the average volume remained 7.59 million shares. The stock escalated +1.21% and closed the session at $73.58. The beta of the stock remained 0.82 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.39. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.46 billion. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. Its stores sell building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.



Will HD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Technology SPDR (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XLK) volume of 5.71 million shares. The stock advanced +1.20% and finished the session Monday at $32.15. The EPS of the stock remained 0.28. The one month of the stock was +56% and three month trend remained positive +1.32%. Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy XLK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/