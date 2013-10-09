Stocks in the Spotlight - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) , Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) , Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) , Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) , Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC)



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) is trading with an drop of -65.35%, along with the trading price of $0.0901 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.26.



FNMA recently gained a volume of 27.76 million shares, while its average volume is 7.31 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.09- $0.32, while today, up until 1:34PM, its minimum price was $0.09. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



Has PCWT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) stock hit its highest price at $6.52, after starting its trade at $6.50. Company reported an increase of 6.46% at the price of $6.46 recently and its current day range is from $6.22 to $6.52.



NOK total market capitalization remained $24.12 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 24.12 billion. Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks. The Devices & Services segment offers feature mobile phones and smartphones consisting of the windows phone operating system; and spare parts.



For How Long NOK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) recently plunged -0.59% after opening at $5.10. Its current trading price is $5.02. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 3.24 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 8.45 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $5.25 while its minimum price was $0.36. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America.



Why Should Investors Buy AAMRQ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC) opened day trade at $2.33 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $13.90 recently with the gain of +1.50%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 58.14 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 84.93 million shares. BAC overall market capitalization is $149.17 billion. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



Will BAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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