Stocks in the Spotlight - Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) decreased -0.72% and closed at $48.54 on a traded volume of 6.61 million shares, in comparison to 8.44 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 12.18%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $138.90 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.86 billion. Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies.



Has VZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) plunged -4.49% and closed at $68.69 on a traded volume of 6.54 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $68.21 and $70.46. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.



Has FAS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) dropped down -1.63% and closed at $35.03. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.98%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.64 and $72.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.57. Its introductory price for the day was $35.51, with the overall traded volume of 6.52 million shares. Abbott Laboratories (Abbott), is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a portfolio of science-based health care products. Abbott operates in four business segments: diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and generic pharmaceuticals.



Why Should Investors Buy ABT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) after opening its shares at the price of $66.76, jumped up 0.68% to close at $67.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.48 million shares, in comparison to 6.14 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.95 and $67.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.70. Its introductory price for the day was $66.76. ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas and bitumen on a worldwide basis. The portfolio includes assets in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia; growing North American shale and oil sands businesses; a number of international development projects, and a global exploration program.



Why Should Investors Buy COP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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