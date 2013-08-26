Stocks in the Spotlight - Wild Craze Inc(OTCBB:WILD), Soupman Inc(OTCMKTS:SOUP), Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Wild Craze Inc(OTCBB:WILD), Soupman Inc(OTCMKTS:SOUP), Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF)



Wild Craze Inc(OTCBB:WILD) was trading lower by -14.32 points -12.16% to $0.325.So far, around 355,465.00 shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.37, the stock hit as high as $0.37. However, it traded between $0.20 and $1.10 over the last twelve months. Wild Craze, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of fabric accessories called Snaptagz to markets around the world. Snaptagz are a fashion accessory platform that attach to clothing and fit flush to a range of fabrics. The company was formerly known as Wired Associates Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Wild Craze, Inc. in May 2012. Wild Craze, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Has WILD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Soupman Inc(OTCMKTS:SOUP) was at $0.710, showing a +36.54% increase. Around 279,577.00 shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 23,129.00 shares. The company is now valued at around $24.71 million. Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups primarily in New York. The company offers soups under the brand name Original SoupMan to grocery chains and other outlets, as well as to its franchised restaurants.



Will SOUP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL) moved -7.78 per cent lower at $0.581 and is trading between $0.58 and $0.62 after opening the day at $0.62. Its performance over the last five days remained -23.55%, which stands at +16.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -26.46%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases and cancer utilizing its proprietary drug discovery SIGMACEPTOR platform.



Has AVXL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF)’s shares rose today, gaining +1.63 per cent to $5.37. The stock is up around -33.18% in 2013 and -44.62% for the last 12 months. Around 55,904.00 shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 54,653.00 shares. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



Why Should Investors Buy OSKFF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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