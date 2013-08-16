Stocks Intraday Alert - Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) gained volume of 23.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16.54 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.91 - $2.82 and the day range was $2.58 - $2.72.The stock opened the session at $2.71, remained amid the day range of $2.58 - $2.72, and closed the session at $2.67. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.55% in previous trading session. Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide. Its Networks segment designs Internet protocol (IP)/multiprotocol label switching core and edge routers, carrier Ethernet access and aggregation switch/routers.



Has ALU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded 17.56 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 11.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +2.57%, while its closing price stayed at $19.53. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.76 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +35.16%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. Its route network is centered around a system of hub and international gateway airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Memphis, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York - LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Tokyo-Narita.



For How Long DAL will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) volume of the stock was 17.07 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 10.61 million shares. The stock boosted +4.84% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $6.06. The stock traded 17.07million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 10.61 million shares. Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores. It is involved in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of gold bearing properties.



Will KGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) traded with volume of 16.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 37.60 million shares. The stock decreased -0.57% and finished the trading at $6.96. The market capitalization of the stock remained 27.49 billion. Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Will Sprint Corporation Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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