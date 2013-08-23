Stocks Intraday Alert - Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD), ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD), ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)



Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) decreased -2.07% and closed at $26.00on a traded volume of 1.47 million shares, in comparison to 1.21 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.23 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 124.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (Brookdale) is an owner and operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated in four business segments.



Has BKD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) gained +1.57% and closed at $41.51 on a traded volume of 1.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.48 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +0.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.67 and $41.62. The ADT Corporation (ADT) is a provider of electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and monitoring services for residences and small businesses in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy ADT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) jumped up 0.79% and closed at $66.68. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $50.21 and $70.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.03. Its introductory price for the day was $66.58, with the overall traded volume of 1.46 million shares. Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company with banking and non-banking subsidiaries.



For How Long COF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) after opening its shares at the price of $74.48, jumped up 0.79% to close at $74.99 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.46million shares, in comparison to 2.27 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.36 and $77.93 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $75.28. Its introductory price for the day was $74.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is a financial service company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally and others in its markets located in Pennsylvania.



Will PNC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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