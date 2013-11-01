Stocks Intraday Alert: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) opened its shares at the price of $31.77 for the day. Its closing price was $31.76 after losing -0.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.80 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.46 million shares. The beta of CA stands at0.99. CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



Will CA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) percentage change surged +0.48% to close at $28.52 with the total traded volume of 2.80 million shares, and average volume of 1.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.34 - $32.03, while its day lowest price was $28.20 and it hit its day highest price at $28.74. Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



Why Should Investors Buy TRMB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) started its trading session with the price of $41.44 and closed at $37.03 by scoring -23.95%. AAWW’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 202,910.00 shares. The beta of AAWW stands at 2.24. Day range of the stock was $36.97 -$41.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating solutions.



Has AAWW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) ended its day with the loss of -2.24% and closed at the price of $69.09 after opening at $70.36. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.77 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.23 million shares. lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth.



Has LULU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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