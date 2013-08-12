Stocks Intraday Alert: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened its shares at the price of $19.86 for the day. Its closing price was $19.69 after losing -1.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.92 million shares. The beta of CRUS stands at0.58.



Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a United States-based company, which supplies high-precision analog and digital signal processing components for audio and energy markets.



Will CRUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) percentage change surged +0.21% to close at $72.96 with the total traded volume of 1.11 million shares, and average volume of 2.17 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $56.57 - $82.61, while its day lowest price was $72.34 and it hit its day highest price at $73.34.



Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets technology solutions that enable information technology (IT) services.



Will CTXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA) started its trading session with the price of $27.70 and closed at $28.09 by scoring +1.04%. DWA’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.1 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.15 million shares. The beta of DWA stands at 1.03. Day range of the stock was $27.36 -$28.37.



DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. (DreamWorks Animation) is engaged in the development, production and exploitation of animated films and their associated characters in the worldwide theatrical.



For How Long DWA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC) ended its day with the gain of +0.30% and closed at the price of $29.69 after opening at $29.39. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.01 million shares.



tw telecom inc. is a national provider of managed network services, specializing in business Ethernet, data networking, Converged, Internet protocol-based virtual private network (IP VPN).



For How Long TWTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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