Stocks Intraday Alert: Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE)



Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HSOL) opened its shares at the price of $2.86 for the day. Its closing price was $2.63 after losing -8.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.55 million shares. The beta of HSOL stands at2.75.



Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd. (Hanwha SolarOne) is an integrated manufacturer of silicon ingots, silicon wafers, PV cells and PV modules in China.



Will HSOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS) percentage change plunged -0.30% to close at $3.32 with the total traded volume of 1.33 million shares, and average volume of 2.65 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.36 - $3.72, while its day lowest price was $3.25 and it hit its day highest price at $3.38.



Sonus Networks, Inc. (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers e.g., telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers and enterprises to help them advance.



Why Should Investors Buy SONS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) started its trading session with the price of $5.44 and closed at $5.48. BCRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.32 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.71 million shares. The beta of BCRX stands at 3.09. Day range of the stock was $5.35 -$5.64.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. BioCryst designs, optimizes and develops drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases.



Can Investors Bet on BCRX after this News update?Find out in this Research Report



Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) ended its day with the loss of -7.07% and closed at the price of $2.89 after opening at $3.18. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 365,588.00 shares.



Pain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs. The Company has four drug candidates in clinical programs, including REMOXY, abuse-resistant hydromorphone.



Why Should Investors Buy PTIE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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