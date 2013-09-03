Stocks Intraday Alert - International Paper Company(NYSE:IP), iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PFF), 3M Co(NYSE:MMM), the Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Paper Company(NYSE:IP), iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PFF), 3M Co(N YSE:MMM), The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX).



International Paper Company(NYSE:IP) ended lower -1.03% and complete the day at $47.21. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.30million. After opening at $47.78, the stock hit as high as $47.88. However, it traded between $32.95 and $50.33 over the last twelve months.



International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, and North Africa. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium



Has IP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PFF) closed yesterday at $37.90, a +0.13% increase. Around 2.21 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $10.31 billion.



iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S.



For How Long PFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3M Co(N YSE:MMM) moved +0.23 percent higher at $113.58 and traded between $112.85 and $113.74 after opening the day at $113.61. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.72%, which stands at -2.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 22.33%.



3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company?s Industrial and Transportation segment offers tapes; coated and non-woven abrasives; adhesives; specialty materials; filtration, energy control, and acoustic systems products; closure systems for personal hygiene products



For How Long MMM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX) shares fall, losing -0.95 percent to close at $21.84. The stock is up around 40.09% this year and 61.42% for the last 12 months. Around 2.21 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.73 million shares.



The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations.



Will BX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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