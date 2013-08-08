Stocks Intraday Alert: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) opened its shares at the price of $15.98 for the day. Its closing price was $15.96 after losing -0.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.8 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.33 million shares. The beta of IPG stands at1.88.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies.



Has IPG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) percentage change surged +0.59% to close at $6.85 with the total traded volume of 3.77 million shares, and average volume of 3.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.85 - $7.29, while its day lowest price was $6.66 and it hit its day highest price at $6.97.



New Residential Investment Corp., incorporated on September 26, 2013, is a real estate investment trust.



Will NRZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) started its trading session with the price of $13.53 and closed at $13.43 by scoring -1.68%. MBI’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.89 million shares. The beta of MBI Find out via this report stands at 2.36. Day range of the stock was $13.07 -$13.64.



MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services.



Has MBI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) ended its day with the gain of +0.13% and closed at the price of $7.84 after opening at $7.82. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.66 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.75 million shares.



MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



For How Long MFA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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