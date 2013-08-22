Stocks Intraday Alert - McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX), Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP), Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ).



McEwen Mining Inc(NYSE:MUX) ended lower -1.18% and complete the day at $2.52. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.59 million. After opening at $2.52, the stock hit as high as $2.60. However, it traded between $1.63 and $4.94 over the last twelve months.



McEwen Mining Inc. (McEwen Mining), formerly US Gold Corporation, is engaged in the exploration for and production of precious metals in the United States, Mexico and Argentina. McEwen Mining’s operating segments include USA and Mexico.



Has MUX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP) closed yesterday at $17.42, a +0.11% increase. Around 315,996 shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $6.70 billion.



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



For How Long AMLP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Manulife Financial Corporation (USA)(NYSE:MFC) moved -1.57 percent lower at $16.35 and traded between $16.19 and $16.56 after opening the day at $16.55. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.05%, which stands at -7.05% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 20.31%.



Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments are Asia, Canadian and U.S. Divisions and the Corporate and Other segment



Why Should Investors Buy MFC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd(NYSE:TRQ) shares fall, losing -1.57 percent to close at $5.01. The stock is down around -34.17% this year and -42.01% for the last 12 months. Around 2.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 5.09 million shares.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., formerly Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., is an international mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi Project, located in Mongolia.



Will TRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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