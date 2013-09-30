Stocks Intraday Alert: Oncothyreon Inc (USA)(NASDAQ:ONTY), VimpelCom Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:VIP), Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oncothyreon Inc (USA)(NASDAQ:ONTY), VimpelCom Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:VIP), Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)



Oncothyreon Inc (USA)(NASDAQ:ONTY) opened its shares at the price of $2.15 for the day. Its closing price was $2.05 after losing -2.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 903,947.00 shares. The beta of ONTY stands at1.74. Oncothyreon Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is L-BLP25, a vaccine for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.



Has ONTY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VimpelCom Ltd (ADR)(NASDAQ:VIP) percentage change surged +0.36% to close at $11.26 with the total traded volume of 1.10 million shares, and average volume of 944,933.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.56 - $12.82, while its day lowest price was $11.16 and it hit its day highest price at $11.31. VimpelCom Ltd., a telecommunications service operator, provides voice and data services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed technologies.



Will VIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC) started its trading session with the price of $15.35 and closed at $15.43 by scoring +0.06%. ASBC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.09 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.35 million shares. The beta of ASBC stands at 0.56. Day range of the stock was $15.34 -$415.60. Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, offers various banking and nonbanking financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.



For How Long ASBC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) ended its day with the loss of -0.17% and closed at the price of $5.78 after opening at $5.76. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.93 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy EXEL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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