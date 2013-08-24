Stocks Intraday Alert - PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF)(NASDAQ:QQQ), Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK), Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO), Tesla Motors Inc(NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF)(NASDAQ:QQQ), Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK), Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO), Tesla Motors Inc(NASDAQ:TSLA)



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.67% and closed at $76.67 after gaining total volume of 20.70 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $76.73. So far, the company’s stock is up +20.21% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +14.2%. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



For How Long QQQ will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported the gain of +7.69% and closed at $38.91 with the total traded volume of 2.37 shares. The stock's opening price was $38.90. The company has a total market capitalization of $8.66 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $27.70 - $41.72, while during last trade its minimum price was $38.75 and it gained its highest price of $41.72. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +8.26%. Autodesk, Inc. (Autodesk) is designs software and services company. The Company operates in four operating segments: Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).



For How Long ADSK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Yahoo! Inc.(NASDAQ:YHOO) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of +0.32% and closed at the price of $27.99 after opening at $28.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.19 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.85 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $27.81, while it touched its highest price for the day at $28.32. YHOO’s beta value stands at 0.86 points. Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo!) is a digital media company. Through the Company’s technology and insights, Yahoo! delivers digital content and experiences, across devices and globally.



Why Should Investors Buy YHOO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported the increased of +3.02%, to close at $161.84, with the overall traded volume of 12.93 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up down +74.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.86 and $162.30 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $162.30. Its introductory price for the day was $157.00. Tesla Motors, Inc. (Tesla) designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and advanced electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla owns its sales and service network. The Company provides services for the development of electric powertrain components and sells electric powertrain components to other automotive manufacturers.



Will TSLA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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