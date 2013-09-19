Stocks Intraday Alert - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:REGN) , Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.(NASDAQ:ULTA) ,Molex Incorporated(NASDAQ:MOLX ), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund(NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:REGN) , Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.(NASDAQ:ULTA) ,Molex Incorporated(NASDAQ:MOLX ), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund(NASDAQ:ACWI)



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:REGN) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 4.23% and closed at $309.17 after gaining total volume of 1.27 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $297.78. So far, the company’s stock is up 27.36% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 81.75%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions in the United States and internationally.



What was the Moving Force behind REGN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on REGN



Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.(NASDAQ:ULTA) reported the gain of 2.44% and closed at $ 119.99 with the total traded volume of 1.26M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 117.08. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 7.67 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained 72.51 - $120.36, while during last trade its minimum price was $116.46 and it gained its highest price of $120.36. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. operates specialty retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, and skincare products, as well as related accessories and services.



For How Long ULTA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Molex Incorporated(NASDAQ:MOLX ) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.05% and closed at the price of $38.68 after opening at $38.66. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume 1.24 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.72 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $38.59, while it touched its highest price for the day at $38.83. MOLX beta value stands at 1.55points. Molex Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connector, and Custom and Electrical.



Why Should Investors Buy MOLX After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund(NASDAQ:ACWI) reported the gain of +2.03%, to close at $55.17, with the overall traded volume of 1.20 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 5.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.68 and $55.26 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $55.26. Its introductory price for the day was $54.20.The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI All Country World Index. The fund invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index.



Will ACWI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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