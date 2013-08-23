Stocks Intraday Alert - Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB) , North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), BioLife Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLFS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB) , North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), BioLife Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLFS)



Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB) gained volume of 34.28M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 30.23 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.02. The stock remained amid the day range of $0.0017 - $0.0023 and its recent trading price was $0.0019. Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries).



Can Investors Bet on ERBB after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



In the recent trading session, North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) traded 100,100.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 271,128.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.25 - $1.67. The stock was a bull and advanced 0.77%, while its trading price stayed at $1.31. The market capitalization of the stock remained 79.03 B. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 87.14%. North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani.



How Long NAMG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) volume of the stock was 37,884.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 47,946.00 shares. The stock was at the trading price of $25.99. The stock traded 37,884.00 shares and its average volume remained 47,946.00 shares. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX) is Mexico-based company engaged in the retail sector. The Company’s business is structured in seven divisions: Discount Stores and Discount Warehouses, which offer basic merchandise, food and household items.



Will WMMVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BioLife Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLFS) traded with volume of 258,916.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 48,811.00 shares. The stock decreased -20.11% and was recently trading at $0.695. The market capitalization of the stock remained 48.67M. The beta of the stock remained -0.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is a life sciences tools provider. The Company’s product offerings include bio-preservation media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic formulations of blood stem cell freezing media products.



Will BLFS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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