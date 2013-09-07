Stocks Intraday Alert - Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI).



Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY) increased 3.07% and closed at $1.68 on a traded volume of 1.91 million shares, in comparison to 19.892 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -36.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $36.04 million and its total outstanding shares are 21.45 million.



Will APPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Venaxis, Inc. develops and commercializes products for unmet diagnostic and therapeutic needs. The company’s research and development activities primarily focus on a human acute appendicitis blood-based test.



American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS) soared 1.32% and closed at $13.05 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.81 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.44%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.86 and $13.09.



Will ACAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Capital, Ltd. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in management and employee buyouts, leveraged finance, mezzanine, acquisition, recapitalization, middle market, and growth capital investments.



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) jumped 21.83% and closed at $9.32. So far in three months, the stock is up 21.83%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.06 and $9.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.45. Its introductory price for the day was $9.20, with the overall traded volume of 1.88 million shares.



Will KERX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease in the United States.



Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) after opening its trade at the price of $4.98, jumped 3.04% to close at $5.09 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, in comparison to 1.02 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.08 and $8.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.34.



Will KNDI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of various vehicles.



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