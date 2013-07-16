Stocks Landing in Bearish Zone: Exide Technologies, Clean Coal Technologies Inc, Novation Holdings Inc, Tengion, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC), Novation Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NOHO), Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN)



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) gained 11.28% recently, while trading on 1.88 million shares at the price of $0.148. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.11 and was moved to its maximum level of $3.75.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.13 to $0.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $11.73 million. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



What was the Moving Force behind XIDEQ on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) added 12.28% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0375 with a total volume of 579,500 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.01 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.03 and above $0.07.It floated in a range of $0.03 to $0.04 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.91.Its market capitalization now moved to about $32.69 million. Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, owns a patented technology that uses controlled heat to extract and capture pollutants and moisture from low-rank coal. Its technology transforms coal with various levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel



For How Long CCTC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Novation Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NOHO) added 37.50% and was moving within a range of $0.0008-$0.0012. Its current trading price is $0.0011. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0005 and $0.04 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 34.92 million shares, versus an average volume of 20.37 million shares. Novation Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development and marketing of medical technologies. The company focuses on SureScreen, a technology that enables healthcare providers to see and treat Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection and a cause of cervical cancer.



For How Long NOHO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN) added 7.14% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $2.56 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 35,727 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 27,836 shares. The share price after opening at $0.75 made a high of $0.75 and hovered above $0.72, while its recent trading price was $0.750. Tengion, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.



Will TNGN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/