Stocks Landing in Bullish Zone: Jammin Java Corp, Komatsu Ltd (ADR), NanoViricides Inc, Deltathree, Inc.

Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) gained0.73%, trading on 961,013 shares to end the trade at $0.555. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.55 to $0.57, bringing its market capitalization at about $44.05 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.08 and was moved to maximum level of $0.65. Jammin Java Corp. provides premium roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) added 0.99% to complete the trading session at $24.44 with a total volume of 21,344 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 91,935 shares. It floated in a range of $24.13 to $24.44 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.39. Its market capitalization now moved to about $23.29 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $18.73 and above $29.63. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 5.62% and was in a range of $0.89-0.97 before closing at $0.940. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 543,152 shares versus an average volume of 252,661 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.32 and $0.97 was the best price. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



Deltathree, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDC) added 120.59% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $10.84 million. The share price after opening at $0.07 made a high of $0.17 and hovered above $0.06 to end the day at $0.150. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 4.05 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 93,888 shares. deltathree, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telephony services, products, hosted solutions, and infrastructure worldwide.



