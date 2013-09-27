Stocks on the Move: ATWEC TECH INC (OTCMKTS:ATWT), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO),Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ATWEC TECH INC (OTCMKTS:ATWT), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO),Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGEX).



ATWEC TECH INC (OTCMKTS:ATWT) opened its last trade at the price of $0.04. Its closing price was $0.321 after losing -46.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 130.481 shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.406 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.63. ATWEC Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of safety and security products during the transport of children in day care vans and school buses.



Will ATWT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) percentage change plunged -0.58% to close at $25.50 with the total traded volume of 120.933 shares while its average volume of 114.623 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.24 - $29.00, while its day lowest price was $25.75. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.75. Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



Will ZURVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded on volume of 135.980 shares in the last session against average volume of 265.199 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $53.77 and closed at $54.33 by scoring 1.46%.In the last three months the stock was up 15.77 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $40.30 - $56.60. Stevia Corp. provides various farm management services. The company’s farm management services include training the farmers on the correct protocols and methodologies; and providing ongoing technical assistance during the crop cycle, as well as inputs, such as the seedlings, fertilizers, and additives that are required to use.



Will SHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd (OTCMKTS:IGEX) started its last trading session with the price of $0.55 and closed at $0.610 by scoring 10.91%. The stock traded with total volume of 160.328 shares, while the average trading volume remained 140.060 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.55 and $0.63. Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.



Will IGEX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/