Stocks on the Move - Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)



Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) volume of 1.40 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $134.00 - $248.95 and the day range was $244.62 - $248.95.The stock opened the session at $247.03, remained amid the day range of $244.62 - $248.95, and closed the session at $247.98. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.66% in previous trading session. Biogen Idec Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders in the United States and internationally.



For How Long BIIB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded 1.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.40 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.58 - $32.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.36%, while its closing price stayed at $29.15. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.48 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -2.78%. Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



For How Long TRMB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI) volume of the stock was 1.38 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 977,977 shares. The stock plunged -0.27% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $55.02. The stock traded 1.38 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 977,977 shares. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy ACWI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded with volume of 1.38 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.41 million shares. The stock grew +0.77% and finished the trading at $32.01. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.36 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.78. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide. It offers trading on various exchanges and facilities across asset classes, including cash equities, derivatives, debt, commodities, structured products, and exchange traded funds.



Why Should Investors Buy NDAQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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