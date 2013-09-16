Stocks on the Move: Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS: BLFR), Cielo S a (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS: BLFR), Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN).



Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS: BLFR) decreased -6.98% and closed at $0.400 on a traded volume of 237.527 shares, in comparison to 331.016 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -27.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million.



Will BLFR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States.



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) plunged -0.20% and closed at $25.29 on a traded volume of 40.097 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 43.174 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.11 and $25.40.



Will CIOXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil.



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) jumped 0.80% and closed at $32.86. So far in three months, the stock is up1.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.02 and $35.97 and during the previous trading session it marked $32.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $32.65 and the overall traded volume that day was 37.387 shares.



Will UOVEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises.



Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB: DECN) ended its day with the rise of 11.11%. It was closed at the price of $0.300 after making its opening at $0.27. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 574.820 shares, as compared to its average volume of 171.058 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.32, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.44. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.11 points.



Will DECN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



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