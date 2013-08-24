Stocks on the Move - Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN), Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID), Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN), Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR).



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR)(NYSE:SBS) ended higher +3.65% and complete the day at $8.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.05 million. After opening at $8.60 the stock hit as high as $8.86. However, it traded between $8.45 and $16.35 over the last twelve months.



Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SABESP) is a Brazil-based company which provides basic and environmental sanitation services. The Company is engaged in the supply and treatment of water and collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of sewage.



For How Long SBS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR)(NYSE:SID) closed yesterday at $3.81, a +1.87% increase. Around 4.03 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7.27 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.55 billion.



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the steel industry. The Company divides its business into five segments: Steel sector, which is involved in the production



For How Long SID Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN) moved -1.29 percent lower at $13.01and traded between $12.77 and $13.22 after opening the day at $13.18. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.38%, which stands at -5.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 112.93%.



Radian Group Inc. (Radian Group) is a credit enhancement company with a primary strategic focus on domestic residential mortgage insurance on first-lien loans (first-lien).



Why Should Investors Buy RDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Oi SA (ADR)(NYSE:OIBR) shares rose, gaining +5.30 percent to close at $1.59. The stock is down around -60.35% this year and -62.76% for the last 12 months. Around 3.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 5.21 million shares.



Oi SA, formerly Brasil Telecom SA, is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector. The Company is primarily involved in the provision of fixed telephony services in Brazilian states of Acre, Rondonia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Goias, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. Additionally



Why Should Investors Buy OIBR After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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