Stocks on the Move - Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS)



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) was a volume gainer of 1.32million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.70 million shares. The stock opened the session at $47.50 and finished at the end of the day at $47.03 and the stock plunged -0.25%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.10 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +107.55%. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People?s Republic of China



Has CTRP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) exchanged 1.32 million shares and the average volume remained 1.05 million shares. The stock closed the session at $49.16 with the drop of -0.79%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +3.78% and +14.03%, respectively. Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipments used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company provides etch products that remove portions of various films from the wafer in the creation of semiconductor devices



Has LRCX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) decreased -1.15% and its closing price was $68.79. The volume of the stock was 1.32 million shares and the average volume remained 1.59 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $68.68 - $69.73. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.04 billion. The beta of the stock remained +0.74. Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd?s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ROST After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) exchanged 1.31 million shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 1.82 million shares. SNTS advanced 0.35% and it closed the trading at $22.97. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.52 billion. YTD trend of the stock was positive +109.2%. Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists



Will SNTS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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