Stocks on the Move: EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD)



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) opened its shares at the price of $6.39 for the day. Its closing price was $5.77 after losing -12.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19.39 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.94 million shares. The beta of XCO stands at1.53. EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S.



Has XCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ) percentage change surged +11.26% to close at $12.25 with the total traded volume of 16.67 million shares, and average volume of 7.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.07- $25.90, while its day lowest price was $11.88 and it hit its day highest price at $13.64. NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity.



For How Long NQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX) started its trading session with the price of $10.97 and closed at $10.59 by scoring -3.38%. CX’s stocks traded with total volume of 16.37 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 14.63 million shares. The beta of CX stands at 2.61. Day range of the stock was $10.54 -$11.04.s Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing. The Company produces, distributes and sells cement, clinker, ready-mix concrete.



Has CX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) ended its day with the loss of -0.90% and closed at the price of $3.30 after opening at $3.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 16.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 37.66 million shares. NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Has AMD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/