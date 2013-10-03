Stocks on the Move: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY).



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) opened its last trade at the price of $5.80. Its closing price was $5.82 after gaining 0.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 914.459 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.32.



Will FNMAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI) percentage change plunged -66.67% to close at $0.0001 with the total traded volume of 248.09 million shares while its average volume of 21.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0001 - $0.0033, while its day lowest price was $0.0001. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.0004. SUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI) is a holding company, which utilizes a platform to launch new technology enterprises based on university research developed technologies. The Company provides experienced management to early stage companies that reduce risk of business failure.



Will SUTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) traded on volume of 42.913 shares in the last session against average volume of 65.819 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.69 and closed at $8.60 by scoring -2.16%. In the last three months the stock was up 27.22% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.08 - $8.80. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) started its last trading session with the price of $8.23 and closed at $8.25 by scoring -0.84%. The stock traded with total volume of 26.036 shares, while the average trading volume remained 52.911 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.03. Day range for the stock was $8.20 and $8.26. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.



Will TUWOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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