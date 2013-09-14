Stocks on the Move: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH), the Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH), The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).



FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) decreased -1.06% and closed at $107.24 on a traded volume of 2.97 million shares, in comparison to 1.73 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 18.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $33.90 billion and its total outstanding shares are 316.12 million



Will FDX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services.



CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) plunged -0.12% and closed at $32.34 on a traded volume of 2.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.99%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.27 and $32.65.



Will CTL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CenturyLink, Inc. operates as an integrated telecommunications company in the United States.



Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) jumped 1.35% and closed at $54.63. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.87 and $63.13 and during the previous trading session it marked $54.63 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $53.83 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.96 million shares.



Will COH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Coach, Inc. designs and markets bags, accessories, business cases, footwear, wearable’s, jewelry, sun wear, travel bags, watches, and fragrances for women and men in the United States and internationally.



The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) after opening its shares at the price of $22.79, jumped 0.31% to close the day at $22.83. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.08 million shares, in comparison to 4.20 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.31 and $24.31 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $23.00.



Will BX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients.



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