Stocks on the Move: Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)



Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) opened its shares at the price of $13.87 for the day. Its closing price was $13.97 after gaining +1.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.60 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.20 million shares.



Fusion-io, Inc. develops, markets, and sells storage memory platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers integrated hardware and software solutions for enterprises.



Why Should Investors Buy FIO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) percentage change plunged -0.25% to close at $4.07with the total traded volume of 2.54 million shares, and average volume of 3.20 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.90 - $4.36, while its day lowest price was $3.98 and it hit its day highest price at $4.15.



RadioShack Corporation engages in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



Has RSH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) started its trading session with the price of $15.78 and closed at $16.11 by scoring +0.50%. IPI’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.42 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.48 million shares. The beta of IPI stands at 1.44. Day range of the stock was $15.59 -$16.25.



Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and markets muriate of potash and langbeinite under the Trio brand name primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy IPI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) ended its day with the gain of +2.01% and closed at the price of $4.06 after opening at $4.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.37 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.71 million shares.



Will GNK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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