Stocks on the Move: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), on Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX)



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened its shares at the price of $3.94 for the day. Its closing price was $3.91 after gaining +2.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.20 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.55 million shares. The beta of GLUU stands at2.35. Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices.



Why Should Investors Buy GLUU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) percentage change plunged -3.85% to close at $7.24 with the total traded volume of 10.67 million shares, and average volume of 4.80 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.80 - $7.69, while its day lowest price was $7.16 and it hit its day highest price at $7.64. JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger airline company, provides air transportation services.



Has JBLU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN) started its trading session with the price of $7.00 and closed at $6.99 by scoring +0.07%. ONNN’s stocks traded with total volume of 10.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.46 million shares. The beta of ONNN stands at 1.65. Day range of the stock was $6.91 -$7.06. ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy ONNN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) ended its day with the gain of +6.85% and closed at the price of $10.30 after opening at $9.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.98 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.47 million shares. Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products.



Will HIMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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