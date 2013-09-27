Stocks on the Move: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI).



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.74. Its closing price was $8.74 after gaining 6.98% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 46.079 shares, while its average trading volume remained 66.921 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.97. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) percentage change surged 3.71% to close at $13.68 with the total traded volume of 45.857 shares while its average volume of 73.549 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $13.97, while its day lowest price was $13.53. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.68. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) traded on volume of 33.745 shares in the last session against average volume of 45.697 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $26.89 and closed at $26.85 by scoring -0.07%.In the last three months the stock was up 2.64 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.43 - $33.85. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0419 by scoring -3.68%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.44 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.23. Day range for the stock was $0.04 and $0.05. Senesco Technologies, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of products and technologies for human therapeutic applications to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.



Will SNTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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