Stocks on the Move: JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY), LiqTech International Inc (OTCBB:LIQT), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY), LiqTech International Inc (OTCBB:LIQT), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY).



JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) opened its last trade at the price of $9.45. Its closing price was $9.39 after losing -1.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 57.426 shares, while its average trading volume remained 46.026 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.71.



Julius Baer Group Ltd. engages in private banking activities primarily in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and internationally.



Will JBAXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LiqTech International Inc (OTCBB:LIQT) percentage change plunged -9.63% to close at $2.44 with the total traded volume of 123.400 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 62.414 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.17 - $3.50, while its day lowest price was $2.32. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.73.



LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters.



Will LIQT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) traded on volume of 48.559 shares in the last session against average volume of 81.907 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $28.90 and closed at $268 by scoring 28.88%.In the last three months the stock was up 20.99 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $19.11 - $29.12.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) started its last trading session with the price of $12.43 and closed at $12.46 by scoring 3.40%. The stock traded with total volume of 74.283 shares, while the average trading volume remained 67.519 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.62. Day range for the stock was $12.41 and $12.52.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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