Stocks on the Move: KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG).



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.49. Its closing price was $13.57 after gaining 1.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 57.541 shares, while its average trading volume remained 64.816 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.62. KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) percentage change plunged -6.42% to close at $0.159 with the total traded volume of 1.55 million shares while its average volume of 2.12 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.21, while its day lowest price was $0.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will VPLM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) traded on volume of 270.711 shares in the last session against average volume of 239.818 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.31 and closed at $0.287 by scoring -8.73%. In the last three months the stock was down -64.94% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.25 - $1.07. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States.



Will TQLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) started its last trading session with the price of $1.10 and closed at $1.10 by scoring 0.92%. The stock traded with total volume of 71.067 shares, while the average trading volume remained 177.028 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98. Day range for the stock was $1.00 and $1.12. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Will VPIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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