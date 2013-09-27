Stocks on the Move: KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY).



KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF) opened its last trade at the price of $3.51. Its closing price was $3.37 after losing -3.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 25.700 shares, while its average trading volume remained 15.432 shares. Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of gold properties in Canada.



Will KGILF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) percentage change plunged -0.55% to close at $3.60 with the total traded volume of 186.160 shares while its average volume of 525.621 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05 - $4.60, while its day lowest price was $3.55. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.60. Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH) traded on volume of 1.58 million shares in the last session against average volume of 477.045 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.350 by scoring -22.22%.In the last three months the stock was up 218.18 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.01 - $0.18. American Petro-Hunter Inc. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It holds interests in the North Oklahoma Mississippi and South Oklahoma projects in Oklahoma.



Will AAPH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) started its last trading session with the price of $20.56 and closed at $20.60 by scoring 0.64%. The stock traded with total volume of 26.844 shares, while the average trading volume remained 219.791 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.49. Day range for the stock was $20.49 and $20.66. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally.



Will NSANY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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