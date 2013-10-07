Stocks on the Move: Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), Westport Innovations Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:WPRT), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), Westport Innovations Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:WPRT), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) opened its last trade at the price of $74.87. Its closing price was $75.08 after gaining 0.32% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.67 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.47 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.91. Life Technologies Corporation operates as a life sciences company. The company’s Research Consumables business group offers molecular and cell biology reagents, endpoint PCR, and other benchtop instruments and consumables, such as RNAi, DNA synthesis



Will LIFE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Westport Innovations Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:WPRT) percentage change surged 2.16% to close at $25.50 with the total traded volume of 1.66 million shares while its average volume of 892.581 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.01 - $35.40, while its day lowest price was $25.02. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.87. Westport Innovations Inc. provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. Its technology and products enable light, medium, heavy-duty, and high horsepower petroleum-based fuel engines to use primarily natural gas and alternative fuels.



Will WPRT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded on volume of 1.65 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.45 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.35 and closed at $32.90 by scoring 1.83%. In the last three months the stock was up 0.55% while its 52 week range of the stock was $22.63 - $34.41. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide.



Will NDAQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) started its last trading session with the price of $21.46 and closed at $23.21 by scoring 8.71%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 364.943 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.61. Day range for the stock was $21.35 and $23.34. CalAmp Corp. develops and markets wireless communications solutions that deliver data, voice, and video for critical networked communication and other applications primarily in the United States.



Will CAMP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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