Stocks on the Move: L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR).



L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) opened its last trade at the price of $34.89. Its closing price was $34.83 after gaining 0.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 23.169 shares, while its average trading volume remained 40.076 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.05.



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris



Will LRLCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) percentage change plunged -1.25% to close at $14.26 with the total traded volume of 27.1600 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.26 - $15.45, while its day lowest price was $14.26. The share price hit the day highest price of $14.433.



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) traded on volume of 1.56 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.34 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.10 and closed at $0.0923 by scoring 12.56%.In the last three months the stock was up 26.44% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.01 - $0.10.



VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) Telecom Company in the United States.



Will VPLM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR) closed at $0.0008 by scoring 33.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 90.98 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.82 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -2.32.



Vega Biofuels, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the manufacture and sale of biofuel products worldwide.



Will VGPR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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