Stocks on the Move: Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE), Coates International Ltd (OTCMKTS:COTE),TRUE DRINKS HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:TRUU), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE), Coates International Ltd (OTCMKTS:COTE),TRUE DRINKS HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:TRUU), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP).



Lot78 Inc (OTCMKTS:LOTE) opened its last trade at the price of $0.10. Its closing price was $0.105 after losing -11.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 865.243 shares, while its average trading volume remained 463.351 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 37.22. Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distribute, and sell apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.



Will LOTE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Coates International Ltd (OTCMKTS:COTE)percentage change surged 20.00% to close at $0.0600 with the total traded volume of 1.38 million shares while its average volume of 76.247 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.12, while its day lowest price was $0.05. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12. Coates International, Ltd. engages in the development of Coates spherical rotary valve (CSRV) system technology that is used in piston-driven internal combustion engines.



Will COTE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TRUE DRINKS HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:TRUU) traded on volume of 70.070 shares in the last session against average volume of 26.832 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.58 and closed at $0.550 by scoring -5.17%. In the last three months the stock was down -38.89% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.44 - $6.50. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. manufactures and markets beverages and health snack products. The company produces vitamin-enhanced water drinks. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012.



Will TRUU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) started its last trading session with the price of $0.48 and closed at $0.465 by scoring -3.12%. The stock traded with total volume of 532.284 shares, while the average trading volume remained 458.127 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $0.46 and $0.48. Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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