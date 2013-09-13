Stocks on the Move: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened its shares at the price of $12.89 for the day. Its closing price was $12.54 after losing -2.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.53million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.03 million shares. The beta of MRVL stands at1.23.



Should MRVL a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



JDS Uniphase Corp (NASDAQ:JDSU) percentage change plunged -0.60% to close at $14.99 with the total traded volume of 4.52 million shares, and average volume of 6.48 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.42 - $15.62, while its day lowest price was $14.95 and it hit its day highest price at $15.19.



Is JDSU Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find out Here



JDS Uniphase Corporation provides communications test and measurement solutions, and optical products for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers, and enterprises worldwide.



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM) started its trading session with the price of $10.90 and closed at $10.89 by scoring -1.54%. PLCM’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.36 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.98 million shares. The beta of PLCM stands at 1.02. Day range of the stock was $10.69 -$11.00.



Where PLCM is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) ended its day with the loss of -5.81% and closed at the price of $2.27 after opening at $2.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.20 million shares.



Can GLUU Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices.



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