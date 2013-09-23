Stocks on the Move: mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:BDRBF), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), LINGE AG ADR (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:BDRBF), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB), LINGE AG ADR (OTCMKTS:LNEGY).



mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Its closing price was $0.0018 after gaining 20.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.10 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.71 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 4.31.



mPhase Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, develops power cells and related products through the use of micro fluidics, microelectromechanical systems, and nano-technology.



Will XDSL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) percentage change plunged -1.14% to close at $4.6466 with the total traded volume of 49.4200 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.97 - $5.03, while its day lowest price was $4.6466. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.79.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation.



Will BDRBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB) traded on volume of 2.03 million shares in the last session against average volume of 831.694 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0521 by scoring -13.17%.In the last three months the stock was down -30.53% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.03 - $0.14.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries.



Will KBLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LINGE AG ADR (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) started its last trading session with the price of $20.22 and closed at $20.09 by scoring -1.37%. The stock traded with total volume of 27.963 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.602 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.50. Day range for the stock was $20.06 and $20.22.



Linde Aktiengesellschaft engages in the provision of various gases and engineering services worldwide.



Will LNEGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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