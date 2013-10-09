Stocks on the Move: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF).



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.58. Its closing price was $19.36 after losing -1.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 73.360 shares, while its average trading volume remained 54.281 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.11. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



Will MURGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) percentage change plunged -1.18% to close at $8.40 with the total traded volume of 90.838 shares while its average volume of 84.663 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19 - $8.65, while its day lowest price was $8.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.53. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) traded on volume of 42.808 shares in the last session against average volume of 71.554 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $28.82 and closed at $28.63 by scoring -1.21%. In the last three months the stock was up 15.03% while its 52 week range of the stock was $19.11 - $30.24. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) started its last trading session with the price of $1.40 and closed at $1.38 by scoring -1.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 58.891 shares, while the average trading volume remained 73.803 shares. Day range for the stock was $1.38 and $1.43. Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



Will GSFVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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