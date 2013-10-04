Stocks on the Move: NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY), Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ).



NIKO RESOURCES LTD (OTCMKTS:NKRSF) opened its last trade at the price of $3.01. Its closing price was $2.93 after losing -5.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 32.780 shares, while its average trading volume remained 74.843 shares.



Will NKRSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) percentage change plunged -3.73% to close at $0.0645 with the total traded volume of 1.24 million shares while its average volume of 1.34 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.28, while its day lowest price was $0.06. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.07.



Will DROP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) traded on volume of 38.765 shares in the last session against average volume of 71.640 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $29.33 and closed at $29.16 by scoring 0.10%. In the last three months the stock was up 19.31% while its 52 week range of the stock was $19.11 - $30.24. BAE Systems plc (BAE Systems) is a global defence, aerospace and security company. BAE Systems delivers a range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and support services.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0130 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 1.96 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.07 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.02. Lone Pine Resources Inc. (Lone Pine) is an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with operations in Canada within the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.



Can Investors Bet on LPRIQ after this News update? Find Out Here



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