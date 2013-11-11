Stocks on the Move: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO)



NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened its shares at the price of $15.00 for the day. Its closing price was $15.56 after gaining +6.98% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 18.36 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.10 million shares. The beta of NVDA stands at1.39. NVIDIA Corporation, a visual computing company, develops graphics chips for use in personal computers (PC), mobile devices, and supercomputers. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.



For How Long NVDA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) percentage change surged +7.41% to close at $0.145 with the total traded volume of 7.12 million shares, and average volume of 7.79 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.18, while its day lowest price was $0.13 and it hit its day highest price at $0.15. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade.



For How Long NTEK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) started its trading session with the price of $3.47 and closed at $3.46. ZNGA’s stocks traded with total volume of 17.27 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.57 million shares. Day range of the stock was $3.42 -$3.55. Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company provides its online social games under the FarmVille.



Can Investors Bet on ZNGA after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO) ended its day with the gain of +27.60% and closed at the price of $0.319 after opening at $0.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.13 million shares. Pan Global, Corp. operates as a renewable energy technology and sustainable infrastructure company in the United States. It focuses on developing projects and technologies in environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure markets.



Will PGLO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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