Stocks on the Move: Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX).



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) opened its last trade at the price of $0.59. Its closing price was $0.541 after losing -9.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 172.298 shares, while its average trading volume remained 159.478 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 6.48. Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the production of proprietary botanical extracts for the nutriceutical and pharmaceutical industries.



Will PLPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) percentage change plunged -3.78% to close at $29.49 with the total traded volume of 10.093 shares while its average volume of 33.129 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.18 - $36.50, while its day lowest price was $29.21. The share price hit the day highest price of $29.58. Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



Will NDEKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) traded on volume of 17.57 million shares in the last session against average volume of 30.64 million shares. The company closed at $0.0041 by scoring -8.89%. In the last three months the stock was up 192.86%. Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America.



Will MINE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) started its last trading session with the price of $2.07 and closed at $2.04 by scoring -2.86%. The stock traded with total volume of 85.541 shares, while the average trading volume remained 102.912 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.95. Day range for the stock was $1.93 and $2.07. Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



Will SNGX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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