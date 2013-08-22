Stocks on the Move - PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.34% and closed at $75.42 after gaining total volume of 30.7 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $75.46. So far, the company’s stock is up +1.55% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 13.46%.PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock.



Has QQQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) reported the gain of 33.48% and closed at $ 36.04 with the total traded volume of 18.2M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 33.03. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 5.52 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $15.43 - $37.46, while during last trade its minimum price was $32.95 and it gained its highest price of $37.46. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of +32.06%. Incyte Corporation (Incyte) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its advanced compound, JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), also known as INCB18424 and INC424.



For How Long INCY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -2.01% and closed at the price of $41.83 after opening at $42.46. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.65 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $41.32, while it touched its highest price for the day at $42.47. CMCSA beta value stands at 1.07 points. Comcast Corporation (Comcast) is a provider of entertainment, information and communications products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Cable Communications provides video, high-speed Internet and voice services (cable services) to residential and business customers.



Why Should Investors Buy CMCSA After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported the drop of -1.98%, to close at $50.96, with the overall traded volume of 12.85 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -7.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.49 and $58.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $51.87. Its introductory price for the day was $51.74 eBay Inc. is a global technology company that enables commerce through three reportable segments: Marketplaces, Payments, and GSI.



Will EBAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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