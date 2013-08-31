Stocks on the Move: Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), PDL BioPharma Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).



Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) decreased -1.03% and closed at $1.93 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, in comparison to 1.93 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -24.31%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $436.77 million and its total outstanding shares are 226.31 million.



Will RTK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Rentech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of natural-gas based nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States and Brazil.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) plunged -2.24% and closed at $15.26 on a traded volume of 1.49million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.42%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.22 and $15.64.



Will STLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells steel products in the United States and internationally.



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG) jumped -2.49% and closed at $3.13. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.49%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.75 and $5.73 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.23. Its introductory price for the day was $3.09, with the overall traded volume of 1.42 million shares.



Will VRNG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vringo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the innovation, acquisition, licensing, and protection of intellectual property worldwide.



PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) after opening its shares at the price of $7.88, jumped 1.02% to close at $7.94 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.40 million shares, in comparison to 1.76 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.50 and $8.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.98.



Will PDLI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PDL BioPharma, Inc. engages in intellectual property asset management and patent portfolio and related assets investment activities.



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