Stocks on the Move: Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA)(NYSE:SA), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA)(NYSE:SA), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)



Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA)(NYSE:SA) opened its shares at the price of $13.85 for the day. Its closing price was $14.72 after gaining +5.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 713,540.00 shares. The beta of SA stands at0.77.



Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America.



Why Should Investors Buy SA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A) percentage change surged +2.61% to close at $19.27 with the total traded average volume of 1.01 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.74 - $20.42, while its day lowest price was $18.60 and it hit its day highest price at $19.34.



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, management, and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land in 26 states and the District of Columbia.



Will FCE.A Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX) started its trading session with the price of $11.25 and closed at $11.40 by scoring +1.42%. OMX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.37 million shares. The beta of OMX stands at 2.61. Day range of the stock was $11.11 -$11.50.



For How Long OMX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) ended its day with the gain of +0.81% and closed at the price of $12.46 after opening at $12.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.15million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.37 million shares.



For How Long ARCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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