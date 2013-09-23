Stocks on the Move: Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).



Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) opened its last trade at the price of $15.49. Its closing price was $15.09 after losing -6.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 651.028 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.37.



Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles used in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets in the United States and other countries.



Will TWI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) percentage change plunged -0.42% to close at $7.05 with the total traded volume of 3.33 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.39 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.97 - $9.08, while its day lowest price was $7.03. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.19.



EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S.



Will XCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) traded on volume of 3.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 4.05 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.87 and closed at $18.64 by scoring -1.06%.In the last three months the stock was down -1.01% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.93 - $19.11.



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.



Will WU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) started its last trading session with the price of $14.35 and closed at $14.19 by scoring -0.70%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.26 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.95 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.51. Day range for the stock was $14.10 -$14.35.



CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States.



Will CNO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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