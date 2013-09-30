Stocks on the Move: Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO).



Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) opened its last trade at the price of $14.65. Its closing price was $14.19 after losing -2.47% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.18 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.81 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.06. Walter Energy, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It also produces thermal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products.



Will WLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) percentage change surged 0.51% to close at $9.79 with the total traded volume of 7.17 million shares while its average volume of 5.33 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.95 - $14.02, while its day lowest price was $9.72. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, and other financial assets.



Will TWO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) traded on volume of 7.18 million shares in the last session against average volume of 10.41 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.25 and closed at $3.29 by scoring 0.61%.In the last three months the stock was up 13.45 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.07 - $3.52. Synovus financial corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides integrated financial services. Its integrated financial services include commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services.



Will SNV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO) started its last trading session with the price of $6.76 and closed at $6.65 by scoring -0.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.79 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.02 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.59. Day range for the stock was $6.65 and $6.86. Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of gold properties in Turkey, China, Greece, Brazil, and Romania.



Will EGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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