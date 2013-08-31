Stocks on the Move:Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RR Donnelley & Sons Co, Integrated Device Technology Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).



Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) decreased -1.25% and closed at $7.89 on a traded volume of 2.04 million shares, in comparison to 1.41 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up/down over -4.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.77billion and its total outstanding shares are 224.74 million.



Will AINV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Apollo Investment Corporation is business Development Company and operates as a closed-end management investment company.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) soared 1.60% and closed at $1.27 on a traded volume of 2.04 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-51.89%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.24 and $1.28.



Will DVAX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) dropped -1.82% and closed at $16.68. So far in three months, the stock is up 28.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.30 and $19.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.07. Its introductory price for the day was $17.02, with the overall traded volume of 1.92 million shares.



Will RRD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communication solutions to private and public sectors worldwide.



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) after opening its shares at the price of 9.09, dropped -2.90% to close at $8.71 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.92million shares, in comparison to 1.22million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.19 and $9.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.20.



Will IDTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide.



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